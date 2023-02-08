After renaming cities like Allahabad to Prayagraj, Faizabad to Ayodhya, UP government might come up with a plan to change the name of Lucknow to ‘Laxman Nagri’, hinted the UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday.

He said that the it is a well known fact that Lucknow was earlier known as ‘Laxman Nagri’. On being asked about whether the government will change the name of the city, he said the state government will move forward, "according to the situation".

The Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh made the statement during a unveiling a statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"It is well known that Lucknow's name earlier was Laxman Nagri. We will move forward according to the situation," replied Deputy CM on being asked about the demand of renaming the city.

To the question of whether the government will change the name of the city or not, he said, "We will let you all know about it."

Brajesh Pathak didn't leave the chance of targetinh Rahul Gandhi for his remark on PM Modi and Adani-Hindenburg row in Parliament. He said that the Congress leader has "lost his mental balance".

He also added that the hundreds of scams took place when the Congress party was in power.

Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday led a blistering Opposition attack in Lok Sabha over the Hindenburg report. He claimed that the phenomenal rise of the Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani during the ruling tenure of the BJP at the centre is fishy. He claimed that the businessmen rose in terms of wealth after the BJP came to power in 2014 as he rose in the global rich list from the 609th to the second spot.

The Congress leader's remarks drew a sharp response from several politicians. The Law Minister Kiren Rijiju asked him not to level "wild allegations" and to furnish proof of his claims.

During his Parliament address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday called the Opposition's criticism as baseless. Whereas, he chose to remain silent on the Adani Hindenburg report.

