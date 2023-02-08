Will Lucknow be renamed as 'Laxman Nagri'? UP Deputy CM answers
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday, said that it is a well known fact that Lucknow was earlier named as ‘Laxman Nagri’
After renaming cities like Allahabad to Prayagraj, Faizabad to Ayodhya, UP government might come up with a plan to change the name of Lucknow to ‘Laxman Nagri’, hinted the UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday.
