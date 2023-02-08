Will Lucknow be renamed as 'Laxman Nagri'? UP Deputy CM answers

Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday led a blistering Opposition attack in Lok Sabha over the Hindenburg report. He claimed that the phenomenal rise of the Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani during the ruling tenure of the BJP at the centre is fishy. He claimed that the businessmen rose in terms of wealth after the BJP came to power in 2014 as he rose in the global rich list from the 609th to the second spot.