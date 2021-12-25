Omicron threat: Day after announcing certain restrictions to contain Omicron threat, the Maharashtra government on Saturday said that fresh lockdown will be imposed in the state only if the demand for medical oxygen touches 800 metric tons per day.

"There will be statewide lockdown only if the demand for medical oxygen rises to 800 metric tons (per day)," state public health minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

The state government on Friday banned assembly of more than five persons in public places between 9 pm to 6 am and restricted the number of people allowed at public functions in view of a spurt in coronavirus cases.

Speaking to reporters, Tope said that the cases of new variant Omicron were increasing "rapidly", but in general such patients were not ending up in ICU nor did they need supplementary oxygen.

"We do not want people to face more restrictions, therefore I am making an appeal to people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Wearing mask is very important," he said.

The Maharashtra government on Friday prohibited gathering of more than five persons in public places from 9 pm-6 am from the intervening night of December 24-25.

Maharashtra government also released Christmas specific guidelines to be observed to prevent the spread of Covid.

"People will be allowed to attend church up to 50% of the available seating capacity in the church for Christmas. Special care should be taken to ensure that the church is not crowded in any way and that social distancing is maintained and that masks and sanitizers are used. Disinfection should also be arranged in the church," the order said.

"Scenes from the life of the Lord Jesus, a Christmas tree or other objects are kept in the church on Christmas day. Appropriate measures should be taken to follow the rules of Social Distancing and Hygiene in that place," it added.

