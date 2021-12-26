Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the Centre would invest ₹5 lakh crore on road projects in Uttar Pradesh in the next five years if the BJP retains power in the state in the upcoming Assembly polls.

" ₹5 lakh crore will be invested in roads projects in Uttar Pradesh in the next 5 years if BJP comes to power again. I will make the roads of Uttar Pradesh as good as the roads of America," Nitin Gadkari said during the laying of the foundation stone of bypass road at Jagadishpur, Babuganj, Unchahar, Allapur, the union minister said as reported by news agency ANI.

"Vote for the double engine government under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath and Keshav Prasad Maurya in the upcoming election, we will develop the state and it will be compared with the states in the US," he further said.

He also said that under it was the dream of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee to connect all the villages with roads and highways.

Nitin Gadkari's remarks came ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh early next year.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to Assembly polls early next year. In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

