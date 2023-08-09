Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is set to remain at his post amid growing calls for his dismissal. Home Minister Amit Shah told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that the CM was ‘cooperating with the Centre’ and a change was not necessary at this time. Opposition leaders insist that the people of Manipur people have lost confidence in their CM and recently wondered why he was yet to be sacked. The remarks also come mere days after the Kuki People's Alliance withdrew from the N Biren Singh government.

