Sharad Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party chief, on Saturday said that he would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to know his thoughts about the extension of Border Security Force's (BSF) operational jurisdiction.

Pawar said, I will be meeting Home Minister Amit Shah to know his thoughts about it. He was referring to Centre's order of extending the operational area under the jurisdiction of the BSF in West Bengal, Punjab and Assam. The Union Home Ministry has given the paramilitary personnel powers of arrest, search and seizure, on par with state police.

The move was aimed at maintaining "zero tolerance" against terrorism and cross border crimes, and empowered the BSF to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures up to an area of 50 km inside Indian territory from the International Border (IB) along the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders, the Centre said.

As per the fresh order, the BSF, which was only empowered to take action up to fifteen kilometres in the states of Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam, has now been authorised to spread its jurisdiction up to 50 km without any hurdle or further permission either from central or state governments.

