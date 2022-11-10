‘Will meet Fadnavis in 2-4 days’: Sanjay Raut says day after walking out of jail2 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 05:40 PM IST
- I will be meeting deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in 2-4 days related to the work of people: Raut told reporters
Shiva Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut walked out on bail from the Arthur Road Jail on Wednesday after a special court in Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai thrashed the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s decision to arrest the Rajya Sabha MP owing in a matter of financial irregularities in the Patra Chawl case.