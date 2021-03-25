Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said he, along with a delegation of the state government, will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to inform him of the recent transfers in the state police department and phone tapping case.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Pawar said, "Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had asked for time from the Governor to meet him today but the Governor is out of the station. We will meet him whenever he is available."

"Yesterday, the Chief Minister ordered chief secretary Sitaram Kunte (then ACS Home department) to file a detail report by today afternoon on the phone tapping issue," he added.

Pawar also slammed the Opposition for trying to de-stabilise the government in the state.

"From day one, the Opposition wanted our government to fall but we are in the full majority," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has said that he had met President Ram Nath Kovind and demanded President's Rule in Maharashtra.

"The situation in Maharashtra is out of control. The government is not able to control the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. They are not able to handle the law and order of the state," Athawale told ANI.

" I met President Kovind and gave him a memorandum on behalf of RPI (A) party demanding the President's Rule in Maharashtra. The situation in Maharashtra is serious," the union minister said.

On Tuesday, the Republican Party of India (RPI) delegation, led by former Maharashtra minister Avinash Mahatekar, met the Governor and requested him to recommend for President's Rule in the state due to failure of law and order situation.

On March 20, Devendra Fadnavis had demanded State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's resignation over former Maharashtra Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegations against Deshmukh.

