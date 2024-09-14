Contractor Chaluvaraju accused BJP MLA Munirathna of threatening him with the same fate as Renukaswamy if his alleged demand for ₹ 20 lakhs as commission for a contract was not met.

A Bengaluru municipal corporation contractor filed a police complaint on Friday after being 'threatened' by a BJP MLA. The individual — identified as Chaluvaraju — has accused the Rajarajeshwari lawmaker of issuing death threats and using abusive language. The incident has sparked outrage in the Congress ranks with former MP DK Suresh demanding an apology from the BJP.

“What happened to Renukaswamy will happen to you," Chaluvaraju recalled BJP MLA Munirathna telling him.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike contractor claimed the MLA had demanded a commission of ₹20 lakh for a contract. Munirathna had refused his offer of ₹1 lakh and levelled death threats against the official.

An audio clip of their purported interaction has also gone viral in the ensuing hours — showing Munirathna using abusive language and threatening a Dalit person, the contractor, and his wife.

“In an audio, he can be heard asking about the money and he has also threatened the contractor. I demand that the BJP and the NDA should dismiss this leader (Munirathna) immediately. He has insulted the Dalit community and a mother. Suo-moto case must be registered against him and action must be taken immediately. BJP must also issue an apology," said Congress leader DK Suresh.

Two FIRs have been registered at the Vyalikaval police station against BJP MLA and former minister.

The remarks are a reference to the torture and murder of Renukaswamy in June this year. 17 people including Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa along with his friend Pavithra Gowda have been arrested in connection with the case. 33-year-old Renukaswamy — a fan of the actor — had sent obscene messages to Pavithra and in turn enraged Darshan. According to the post-mortem report, the Chitradurga native died due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries.