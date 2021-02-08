Will meet you all soon, says Sasikala as she returns to Tamil Nadu after 4 years

Senior AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar took exception to Sasikala using the party flag and recalled the AIADMK's police complaint against it. "Sasikala and her aides have no link to AIADMK... it is illegal for anyone else (other than party functionaries) to use the flag," he told reporters at Chennai. When asked if the ruling camp was 'nervous' about Sasikala's return, Jayakumar said "there is no need for us to panic." It was Dhinakaran who will be nervous as Sasikala may seek explanation from him on many issues, he added.