Will Microsoft Bing outplay Google’s Bard?

So far, search engines have displayed an array of results best suited to answer a user’s query. With the inclusion of a chat interface, users may simply ask a question instead of scouting through scores of links. The use of such AI could also change how search engine optimization (SEO) works for websites, since they will now seek to provide the ‘best’ answer to a query instead of simply appearing at the top of Search results. For browsers, the AI could become value adds, where they will display additional or related information, or even summarize a document you’re viewing automatically.