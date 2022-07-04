A piece of bad news for all Indians who are tennis fans. Sania Mirza is likely to retire after Wimbledon. In a recent message, the Indian star said, “It has been an honour to represent India in Wimbledon." Sharing the same, the Wimbledon board in its official handle informed that she will be missed too.

“It has been an honour having you here, Sania," Wimbledon board tweeted.

This year, Sania Mirza paired with Mate Pavic for mixed doubles. On Sunday, the sixth-seeded pair advanced to the quarter-finals after their second-round opponents Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan gave a walkover. On Tuesday, they would be facing the Australian-Canadian pair of John Peers and Gabriela Dabrowski.

Mirza and Pavic had beaten Spain's David Vega Hernandez and Georgia's Natela Dzalamidze 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) in the first round.

Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka had earlier lost in the opening round of women's doubles event.

Earlier this year, Mirza announced her retirement plans at the Australian Open. The 35-year-old after her match said: "There's a few reasons for it. It's not as simple as 'okay I'm not going to play'. I do feel my recovery is taking longer, I'm putting my 3-year-old son at risk by travelling so much with him, that's something I have to take into account. I think my body is wearing down. My knee was really hurting today and I'm not saying that's the reason we lost but I do think that it is taking time to recover as I'm getting older."

"Also for me to find that motivation everyday to come out. The energy is not the same anymore. There are more days than there used to be where I don't feel like doing that. I've always said that I will play until I enjoy that grind, the process which I'm not sure I'm enjoying as much anymore."

"Having said that, I still want to play the season because I'm enjoying it enough to play the year. I've worked very hard to come back, get fit, lose the weight and try to set a good example for mothers, new mothers to follow their dreams as much as they can. Beyond this season, I don't feel my body doing it. It's beat," Mirza added.