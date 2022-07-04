‘Will miss you,’ says Wimbledon after Sania Mirza's retirement announcement2 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 05:21 PM IST
- “It has been an honour having you here, Sania,” Wimbledon board said after Sania Mirza's retirement announcement
Listen to this article
A piece of bad news for all Indians who are tennis fans. Sania Mirza is likely to retire after Wimbledon. In a recent message, the Indian star said, “It has been an honour to represent India in Wimbledon." Sharing the same, the Wimbledon board in its official handle informed that she will be missed too.