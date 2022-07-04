‘Will miss you,’ says Wimbledon after Sania Mirza's retirement announcement

Earlier this year, Mirza announced her retirement plans at the Australian Open. The 35-year-old after her match said: "There's a few reasons for it. It's not as simple as 'okay I'm not going to play'. I do feel my recovery is taking longer, I'm putting my 3-year-old son at risk by travelling so much with him, that's something I have to take into account. I think my body is wearing down. My knee was really hurting today and I'm not saying that's the reason we lost but I do think that it is taking time to recover as I'm getting older."

