Will Modi become Pakistan's saviour and save it from economic crisis? Former RAW chief says this
Minister of External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar earlier said that India would consider local public opinion before deciding whether or not to assist Pakistan in its current crises.
Amarjit Singh Dulat, the former chief of India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), has suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may extend an olive branch to Pakistan later this year, in light of the country's ongoing political and economic crisis.
