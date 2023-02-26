Amarjit Singh Dulat, the former chief of India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), has suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may extend an olive branch to Pakistan later this year, in light of the country's ongoing political and economic crisis.
Dulat emphasised the importance of maintaining dialogue with India's neighbours, and highlighted the need for "a little more public engagement" in talks with Pakistan. He went on to suggest that Modi may "bail out" Pakistan, although he stressed that he had no inside information on the matter.
“In this year, my hunch is Modi ji will bail out Pakistan. No inside information, but it is my hunch," said the former RAW director in an interview to PTI.
Meanwhile, according to reports, the Pakistani government, which is facing a severe economic crisis, has instructed the Accountant General of Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) to stop clearing all bills, including salaries and pensions, of federal ministries and attached departments until further notice. This has caused difficulties in operational cost-related releases, but the exact reason for the decision is unknown.
While salaries and pensions of defence-related institutions have reportedly been cleared for March, the government's move to halt the clearing of bills has resulted in outstanding bills for many. However, on February 25, Pakistan's Finance Division denied the reports and clarified that they are false. Despite this, the halt in bill clearing has caused concern and uncertainty among government employees and others who rely on these payments.
Dulat also warned of a developing "formidable" axis between Iran, Russia and China, and suggested that India needed to engage in more open diplomacy with China to reassure them that India meant well. While India has improved relations with the US, its neighbours are more important given their proximity, Dulat added.
Dulat's comments reflect concerns about the ongoing crisis in Pakistan, which has seen dwindling forex reserves, nationwide power outages, political instability and a plummeting Pakistani rupee. Some analysts believe that the country may be more open to peace talks and trade with India as a result of these issues. However, Dulat also noted that domestic politics has often influenced engagement with Pakistan in the past.
Dulat’s comments come after Minister of External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar said that India would consider local public opinion before deciding whether or not to assist Pakistan in its current crises.
