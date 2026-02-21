Will Modi govt now cancel US-India trade deal? Congress takes aim at PM after Supreme Court strikes down Trump's tariffs

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Saturday that the fate of the US-India trade framework is under a "serious cloud" after the US Supreme Court termed tariffs imposed by the United States under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) invalid.

"The fate of the US – India Trade Deal, i.e., ‘Framework Agreement’, executed in a great hurry by the Modi Government, is now under a serious cloud," Surjewala said.

"Will the Modi Government now annul/cancel the US – India Trade Deal?," he asked in a lengthy post on X.

What's the matter? In a major setback to US President Donald Trump, the US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the Trump administration exceeded its legal authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977 to impose broad-based import tariffs.

The ruling invalidated billions of dollars in "reciprocal" and emergency tariffs.

In response, Trump moved to impose a 10% global tariff on foreign goods to preserve his trade agenda. The tariff is now set to take effect on February 24 at 12:01 am (local time).

The law Trump is tapping for this tariff — Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 — only allows for a duty of 150 days unless Congress extends it.

The development casts doubt on whether the 18 percent ‘reciprocal tariff’ imposed by the US on India as part of the “historic” trade deal will hold any ground now.

On Saturday, the White House said, according to Reuters, that in light of recent events, additional ad valorem duties imposed pursuant to IEEPA shall no longer be in effect and, as soon as practicable, shall no longer be collected.

Surjewala questions PM Modi Surjewala further questioned as to why the Centre "suddenly rush to execute the US-India Trade Deal – ‘Framework Agreement’, on 6th February 2026, "despite full knowledge that the United States Supreme Court had heard the issue of quashing the President’s powers to impose tariffs on 5th November 2025 and a judgment on the same was awaited."

The Congress leader asked what India's next steps would be:

1. "Will the Modi Government now declare in the 'national interest' that it will buy the cheaper Russian and Iranian crude oil with a view to ensure 'energy security' of the country?

2. “Will the Modi Government now declare its intent to not import ‘food and agricultural products’ from the US, to the detriment of the lives and livelihoods of the 72 crore Indian farmers and farm labourers?”

3. "Will the Modi Government declare its intent to not import Processed Maize (Dried Distillers’ Grains – DDG), Jowar (sorghum), Soyabean, Cotton, Fresh and Processed Fruits, Nuts (Almonds, Walnuts, Pistachios) and other ‘Additional Food and Agricultural Products’ from the US in order to protect the interests of India’s farmers?"

4. “Will the Modi Government declare that it will no longer withdraw ‘Non-Tariff Barriers’, i.e., withdraw the meagre subsidy on agriculture or permit import of ‘Genetically Modified – GM’ crops into India, thereby protecting our seed integrity, purity, and biodiversity?”

5. "Will the Modi Government now declare that it is no longer under an obligation to import US$ 500 billion worth of American goods ( ₹45 lakh crore) over the next 5 years on zero tarrif and thereby protect Indian manufacturers and industry?"

6. “Will the Modi Government promise to protect India’s data and digital security?”

'Haste is the work of devil' Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera commented, "Haste is the work of devil.”

He said, "The Supreme Court of the United States has struck down Donald Trump’s so-called global tariffs. Had India waited just 18 more days, we may not have found ourselves cornered into what is a one-sided, anti-India trade deal."

He also asked a series of questions:

1. “Why did Modi make that late-night call to Washington on 2nd February?”

2. “Why did India abandon the initial strategy of waiting it out until the US Supreme Court’s judgment was delivered today?”

3. “Is it the disclosure by General Manoj Mukund Naravane?”

4. “Is it the shadow of the Jeffrey Epstein files?”

5. “Is it the US criminal case involving Gautam Adani?”