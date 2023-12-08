‘Will move application in HC’: CBI to SC on repeated extension of interim bail to former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it will submit an application to the Bombay High Court to vacate the interim bail granted to former ICICI Bank Managing Director and CEO Chanda Kochhar.
