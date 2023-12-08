Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  ‘Will move application in HC’: CBI to SC on repeated extension of interim bail to former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar

‘Will move application in HC’: CBI to SC on repeated extension of interim bail to former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar

Livemint

The Central Board of Investigation on Friday told the Supreme Court that it will be moving an application in Bombay High Court to vacate the interim bail of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar

The CBI on Friday informed the apex court that they will move an application before the High Court to vacate the interim bail granted to former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochar

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it will submit an application to the Bombay High Court to vacate the interim bail granted to former ICICI Bank Managing Director and CEO Chanda Kochhar.

The CBI's action came in response to the Supreme Court's question as to why the agency was not objecting to the continuation of interim bail granted by the high court to Kochhar in January this year.

Moreover, the apex court declined to entertain the plea of the former ICICI Bank Managing Director and CEO, Chanda Kochhar, seeking retirement benefits from the bank.

"Not a case for interference. We are not inclined to interfere with the high court order. The special leave petition is dismissed," stated a bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti on Friday.

The Supreme Court will continue hearing the arguments on Monday.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had questioned the CBI over not objecting to the repeated extension of the two-week interim bail granted in January this year to former ICICI Bank CEO-cum-MD Chanda Kochhar and her businessman husband Deepak Kochhar in a loan fraud case.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi had asked Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the CBI why the probe agency is not objecting to the repeated extension of interim bail granted to them by the Bombay High Court on January 9.

"This order is of January 9 and interim bail was granted for only two weeks. Why have you not resisted? Why are you permitting it to continue for such a long period? According to us, this plea has become infructuous because the impugned order was for only two weeks. You should have moved an objection there (high court)," the bench said.

The CBI arrested Chanda Kochhar and her husband on December 23, 2022, in link with the Videocon-ICICI Bank loan fraud case. The couple had moved the HC challenging their arrest, terming it as "illegal and arbitrary". They had sought their release from jail on bail by way of an interim order.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.