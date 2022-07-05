Will move court to get MCD polls conducted on time, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said the central government is using force and indulging in hooliganism in not allowing MCD elections in the national capital
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said the central government is using force and indulging in hooliganism in not allowing MCD elections in the national capital, news agency PTI reported.
Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, Delhi chief minister Kejriwal said the AAP government would move to court to get elections of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducted on time.
“Centre is using force, hooliganism in not allowing MCD elections. We will have to approach the court to get MCD elections conducted on time and we will do it," Kejriwal said.
The Delhi chief minister claimed that to avoid the civic body elections in the national capital there are talks to convert Delhi into a full Union Territory.
Kejriwal said that during the unification of the three MCDs, the Centre government had assured to form a delimitation commission following which MCD elections were supposed to be held.
The Delhi chief minister said over 40 days have passed, but the Centre government has not formed the delimitation commission. The Union government don't want MCD elections to be conducted. This is against democracy. The AAP government will go to court on this if required.
The new unified MCD, comprising the three civic bodies of the national capital, came into effect on May 22 after the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022, was passed in Parliament earlier this year.
The three civic bodies—North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, and East Delhi Municipal Corporation—were merged into one MCD through the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022.
