Will MVA fight 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections together? Here's what Sharad Pawar said2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 11:54 AM IST
- Maharashtra politics is again on the boil as rifts between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar appear to have reignited.
Maharashtra politics is again on the boil as rifts between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar appear to have reignited. On 24 April, Sharad Pawar said that NCP is a part of Maha Vikas Aghadi, and there is a willingness to work together. His statements came after he was asked whether MVA parties will fight the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections together.
