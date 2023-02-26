Will Nagaland script history and elect its 1st women MLA this year since 1963?
- Since Nagaland got its statehood in 1963, it is yet to get a woman MLA in the 60-member House.
Nagaland is set to hold elections for 60 Assembly seats in a single phase on 27 February and the counting of votes will take place on March 2. Over 13 lakh people are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates, including four women and 19 independents, in 59 out of a total of 60 seats.
