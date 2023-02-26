Will Nagaland script history and elect its 1st women MLA this year since 1963?

Will this year be a change for women candidates in Nagaland? While addressing an election meeting for NDPP candidate Salhoutuonuo Kruse in Western Angami, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "So many years have gone by, but till today we do not have a woman legislator in the Nagaland Assembly. However, this time a historical decision has been taken. Time has come where we not talk only of gender equality and women empowerment but give responsibility to our women legislators to lead the destiny of the state in the days to come."

