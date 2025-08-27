Will Modi-Trump bond pave way for future trade deal with US as 50% tariffs kick in? Ex-FS Shringla weighs in

Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla remains hopeful that India will be able to conclude a ‘satisfactory mutually beneficial’ Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the US as 50 per cent tariffs kick in on 27 August.

News agency ANI reported that the Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament's (MP) hope is precisely due to a ‘close and special partnership’ between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump.

The Modi-Trump relationship could potentially pave a pathway for future trade cooperation, rather than suggesting any imminent certainty, the news agency said in a report.

Referring to the "Howdy Modi and Namaste Trump" events, which emphasised the friendship between the two leaders, Shringla highlighted that the "connection" was developed during US President Trump's first term.

Howdi Modi to Namaste Trump "One thing that I know is that President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi enjoy a very close and special partnership. It's been evident in many of the meetings that I have been present in myself... That connection doesn't come from today. It comes from President Trump's first term in office when you had events like Howdy Modi and Namaste Trump," Harsh Vardhan Shringla told news agency ANI.

In September 2019, then-US President Donald Trump hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Texas at an event attended by an estimated 50,000 people. The ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event in Houston was billed as one of the largest-ever receptions of a foreign leader in the US. A year later, Modi welcomed Trump to his home state of Gujarat for an event attended by over 120,000 people. Trump lost the US Presidential Election 2020 to Joe Biden.

In February 2025, Narendra Modi was among the first world leaders to visit the US since Trump's inauguration for his second presidential term in January.

India has had a strong relationship with the US, based on years of diplomatic and economic cooperation. In 2024, India and the US conducted trade in goods and services worth $186 billion, with a surplus of $41 billion in India’s favour.

Trump has repeatedly called India a ‘good friend’, but his recent statements and subsequent tariffs have seemingly affected the relationship.

New US tariffs kick in Shringla's remarks come amid new tariff measures by the US on India taking effect on Wednesday, 27 August, raising the overall tariff burden on Indian goods to nearly 50 per cent.

"Hopefully, we will find a way to conclude a satisfactory mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement with the United States early rather than late and that would certainly take us to the next step of the visit of President Trump to India," Shringla added.

Shringla said that India is constantly working to "minimise" the impact of the tariffs and suggested shifting toward alternative markets, pointing at India's FTA with UK, Australia and UAE.

"We will be at the receiving end of 50% customs duties for goods exported into the United States from India. We are working on minimising the impact. One way is to find alternative markets. We have Free Trade Agreements with Australia, the UAE, and the UK, we are close to concluding a Free Trade Agreement with the European Union, This means that we can access different markets and we would have the opportunity to divert some of our exports in that direction." Shringla said.

Shringla expressed confidence in India's strong relationship with the US and emphasised that through the shared values and principles, India will "undoubtedly" see through this tariff issue.

"I believe in the relationship. We have the most comprehensive, multi-faceted relationship with the United States, the one that we have more than any other country. The strength of that relationship are the values and principles that we share, which will see us through any ups and downs in the relationship. We will undoubtedly see this through as well," he said.

He acknowledged that Sergio Gor's appointment as the next US Ambassador to India is a "positive step."

Shringla added that India is constantly developing its capacity in the field of semiconductors and rare earth minerals through collaboration with other countries.

Impact of Trump Tariffs Trump's 50 per cent tariffs imposed on Indian goods come into effect today. According to a report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), the exports of the labour intensive sectors in the country brace for a collapse of up to 70 per cent as US tariffs take effect.

As per the GTRI report it will impact a large portion of India's export basket, particularly in sectors generating massive employment.

The report noted that US tariffs will hit 66 per cent of India's total exports worth $86.5 billion, amounting to $60.2 billion in goods, which will face duties of 50 per cent or higher.

Among the most vulnerable sectors are textiles, gems and jewellery, and shrimp exports. On the other hand, around 30 per cent of exports to the U.S. worth per cent 27.6 billion will remain duty-free, largely dominated by pharmaceuticals, APIs, and electronics.