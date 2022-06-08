Will never accept unilateral change in status quo along India's border: EAM Jaishankar2 min read . 06:04 AM IST
- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said when it comes to security, India will do what it takes to ensure national well-being
In a veiled attack on China External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday that India will never accept any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo along its border.
Speaking at an event to mark eight years of the Modi government, Jaishankar said when it comes to security, India will do what it takes to ensure national well-being.
He said India will overcome the hesitations of history and won't allow anyone a veto on its choices.
He said that India acknowledges the role of trusted partners who work to help keep India safe and secure every day.
"Our borders also need safeguarding and we'll never accept any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo. A posture that departs from established understandings will evoke its own responses," he said.
"When it comes to security, we'll do what it takes to ensure national well-being. I acknowledge the role of trusted partners who work to help keep India safe and secure every day. We've overcome the hesitations of history and won't allow anyone a veto on our choices," he added.
Further, he said that India is looking forward to joining the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), overcoming the political impediments that are against global interest.
The 48-member NSG is an elite club of countries that deals with the trade in nuclear technology and fissile materials besides contributing to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.
China has been stridently opposing India's NSG bid primarily on the grounds that New Delhi is not a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Its opposition has made India's entry into the group difficult as the NSG works on the principle of consensus.
Jaishankar further hailed India for being the first responder in many situations and said the country is capable and sensitive to global expectations.
"India was the first responder during the earthquake in Nepal, the conflict in Yemen, the water crisis in the Maldives, mudslides in Sri Lanka, the typhoon in my Mymmar and the floods of Mozambique as notable examples," EAM Jaishankar highlighted.
Jaishakar emphasized, "Indian Foreign Policy has displayed greater conceptual and operational clarity whether during Covid or current economic challenges as India has gone extra mile for its neighbours and will continue to do so. We count Vaccine Maitri as one of our key achievements as India supplied Covid vaccines to 98 countries."
