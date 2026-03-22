'Will never be forgotten...' Iran expresses gratitude as Kashmiris donate gold, cash, copper utensils amid war

Weeks after the US and Israel waged a war against Iran and targeted the latter's military and naval forces, Kashmiri residents are now coming forward to donate to the relief fund for Iran.

The Iranian embassy in India shared videos and images, expressing gratitude for the donations in social media posts. In one of the posts on X, the embassy wrote, "With hearts full of gratitude, we sincerely thank the kind people of Kashmir for standing with the people of Iran through their humanitarian support and heartfelt solidarity; this kindness will never be forgotten."

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Kashmir takes part in a donation drive Kashmiri residents have been donating cash, gold, and copper utensils. According to a PTI report, a day after Eid celebrations, youth in Shia-majority areas of the valley went door to door on Sunday, collecting donations for those affected by the ongoing war in Iran.

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In another post, the embassy shared a video of a Kashmiri woman donating a gold memento from her husband, who passed away 28 years ago. The donations came nearly a week after the Iranian embassy in India posted details of a bank account on its social media platform for the war-hit country.

The report, citing officials, said people from all walks of life, including men, women, and children, came forward and participated in the donation drive. The officials also added that women, in particular, came forward to make generous contributions. They donated gold jewellery, copper utensils, and other valuable household items. Several families also offered their livestock.

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Donations have been gathered, particularly in Budgam and Baramulla, which have significant Shia populations. Those involved said the contributions are likely to be routed through authorised relief agencies, including the Iranian Embassy, to ensure they reach those in need.

PM Modi speaks with the Iranian President Amid the ongoing war in the Middle East, which has plunged the region into a wider and renewed military confrontation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday. During the telephonic conversation, Pezeshkian called on the India-led BRICS grouping to play an independent role in "halting aggressions" across Tehran.

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The 21 March conversation was the second between the two leaders since tensions flared up in the Middle East on 28 February, after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran. According to a statement from the Iranian embassy in India, Pezeshkian highlighted "the dimensions of the aggression, unlawful attacks, and crimes committed by the US and the Zionist regime." He further emphasised that Tehran did not initiate the war.

During the call, PM Modi, who wished Nowruz and Eid al-Fitr to Pezeshkian, expressed concern as tensions escalate in the Middle East. PM Modi also condemned "any attacks on energy infrastructure" in the region, adding that they pose serious threats to global food and energy security. He further highlighted the need to safeguard the Strait of Hormuz and maintain unhindered maritime movement across the Persian Gulf.

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Previously, PM Modi also spoke with several leaders in the region, including those of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait.