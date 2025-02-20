On asking if she would stay in the 'Sheesh Mahal' after the oath ceremony, Delhi Chief Minister designate Rekha Gupta said, “Nahi, Nahi…”

Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta and her Council of Ministers will take the oath at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday afternoon, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance, marking the BJP's return to power in Delhi after 26 years.

Gupta, 50, was appointed as the Leader of the House in the newly formed 8th Delhi Assembly following a meeting of the BJP legislature party on Wednesday.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena invited Gupta to form the new government after she staked her claim late Wednesday evening at Raj Niwas. She will be sworn in as the 9th Chief Minister of Delhi.

The new Delhi government will have six cabinet ministers, including Parvesh Verma who defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the recent assembly polls, who will be administered the oath of office on Thursday afternoon, PTI reported citing officials.

A Union Home Ministry notification stated that the president, on the advice of Chief Minister designate Rekha Gupta, appointed BJP MLAs Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Kumar Singh as ministers of the Delhi government.

The BJP ended a decade-long rule of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in Delhi, winning 48 out of 70 seats in the Assembly elections held on February 5. The BJP's last tenure in power in Delhi was from 1993 to 1998.

First-time MLA Rekha Gupta, who has risen through the ranks of the BJP, shares close ties with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), according to party leaders. A former Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president and civic body councillor, Gupta is set to become the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi, following Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit, and Atishi.

The BJP has 48 MLAs in the newly constituted 8th Delhi Assembly while the opposition AAP has 22 legislators. The assembly speaker is elected by the House members.