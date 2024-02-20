Will new SEZ rules help fill up vacant offices?
Summary
- On 6 December 2023, the Central government made amendments to the SEZ Act, permitting demarcation of parts of SEZ areas as non-SEZ areas after repayment of tax benefits availed till date.
The Centre’s move to allow partial denotification of special economic zones (SEZs) into non-SEZs in IT and IT-enabled services parks has prompted developers and real estate investment trusts (REITs) to de-notify SEZ spaces. Will this impact vacancy levels? Mint explains.