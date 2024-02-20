Will new SEZ rules help fill up vacant offices?

Will it boost leasing and occupancy?

Developers and REITs can lease non-processing areas to IT firms or global capability centres not engaged in exports, which will expand their tenant base. Partial de-notification is likely to result in freeing up of significant space, increase the attractiveness for diverse occupiers and help in achieving higher occupancy levels. With most of these IT SEZs based in prime locations, the buildings will be able to achieve full leasing once the changes kick in. Hence, it should also help in reviving office rental growth.