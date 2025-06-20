‘Will not release aircraft, if…’: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson assures public of transparency after Ahmedabad tragedy

Air India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) Campbell Wilson on Friday reassured the public and employees that the airline's fleet – particularly its Boeing 787 aircraft – remains safe to operate following comprehensive checks, and that the carrier is exercising maximum caution in the wake of the AI171 tragedy.

Advertisement

According to an ANI report, Wilson said that additional precautionary checks on Air India's operating Boeing 787 fleet have been completed as requested by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“Have our aircraft been deemed safe? Yes. We have completed the additional precautionary checks on our operating Boeing 787 fleet as requested by the DGCA, who have publicly declared that they meet required standards,” Wilson was quoted as saying.

"We have also, as a matter of abundant precaution, voluntarily decided to continue additional pre-flight checks for the time being. Where there is any doubt, we will not release aircraft - of any type - for service," he added.

On June 12, a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Advertisement

The tragedy claimed 241 lives out of 242 onboard, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

‘We stand by the families of victims’ Assuring the public and Air India employees of continued support and transparency in the aftermath of the AI171 plane crash, the CEO said that the airline and the Tata Group will stand by the families of victims and affected staff long after the immediate crisis subsides.

"We continue to mourn for the lives lost in the AI171 tragedy, and to support those who have been affected. Around 500 colleagues from Air India and 17 other Tata companies remain in Ahmedabad to help the families of passengers, crew and those on the ground. Progress is being made, together with the authorities, on reconciling families with their loved ones, and as of this morning more than 200 have received some degree of solace and closure," he said.

Advertisement

"We will continue supporting those affected long after the work in Ahmedabad is done for, as our Chairman has said, these families are now Tata families," CEO Wilson added.

"This is equally true for those of our colleagues, who we will support in the same way. You may have read social media commentary on the perceived lack of visibility of Air India at the services held for our colleagues. I can assure you that we have had senior representation at each and every one. We are, however, taking care that our presence does not cause disruption at a time so important for families and loved ones, as a matter of respect," he further said.

According to the report, the CEO also said that Air India is supporting everyone, including staff who have served in Ahmedabad upon their return to base with a mandatory break and counselling.

Advertisement

"The counselling services, which are confidential and provided by professionals, continue to be available to everyone and I encourage you to avail of it," he stated.

What was the reason for the crash? “What happened? There are many theories but, as the accident is now under official investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, it is not appropriate for us to comment or speculate. We are providing all information requested by the AAIB and are cooperating completely. It is vital that the facts, whatever they may be, are known so that we and the industry at large can learn from them,” Wilson said.

Replying to whether a report would be available, he said, "This is completely up to the AAIB. The final report can take many months, though the AAIB may choose to issue interim updates or reports. If there is any discovery during the investigation that suggests airlines or suppliers need to change something urgently, we have confidence that such information would be shared quickly. For our part, we will be transparent with what is shared with us."

Advertisement

Are Air India aircraft safe to fly? “Yes. We have completed the additional precautionary checks on our operating Boeing 787 fleet as requested by the DGCA, who have publicly declared that they meet required standards. We have also, as a matter of abundant precaution, voluntarily decided to continue additional pre-flight checks for the time being. Where there is any doubt, we will not release aircraft - of any type - for service,” the CEO said.

When asked about the reduction in some flights, Wilson said, "The additional pre-flight checks we are doing reduces the number of hours aircraft are available to operate, which - also considering the extra flight time arising from new airspace closures in the Middle East, on top of the Pakistan closure - is why we have taken the decision to reduce the amount of flying over the coming weeks. We will progressively restore when the time is right."

Advertisement