Will not sell dreams like India will play in World Cup in 8 years: AIFF chief
2 min read.11:05 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
AIFF got a former player as its president for the first time in its 85-year history as Kalyan Chaubey trounced the legendary Bhaichung Bhutia in the election for the top post.
All India Football Federation's (AIFF) new president Kalyan Chaubey on 2 September said he will not "sell dreams" like India will play in the World Cup in eight years, however assured to bring improvement in the game than the current standard.
AIFF got a former player as its president for the first time in its 85-year history as Chaubey trounced the legendary Bhaichung Bhutia in the election for the top post. Thirty-three members of the electoral college voted for Chaubey, while Bhuita got just one vote.
The new AIFF president, Chaubey said he will not make "unrealiseable promises".
“Hum aapke samne sapne bechne nahi aayeng ge. Ye nahi boleng ge ki humne phalana academy bana diya and humne aat saalme World Cup kheleng ge (We will not come before you to sell dreams. We will not say that we have established so many academies and we will play in the World Cup in eight years)," he said while addressing the media.
"In my life I have taken part in the inauguration of more than 100 academies and in all these academies it has been said that the kids will play in the World Cup in eight years. But in reality it does not happen like this," he said.
"We are not making any promise but we will say we will take Indian football forward from the current condition and how much we will go forward will be worked ut. We are not going to sell dreams," he sadi
Chaubey, a former goalkeeper for big clubs like Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, welcomed Bhutia in the executive committee as a co-opted member.
"The contribution made by Bhaichung Bhutia in Indian football, very few players have done so. We welcome him," Chaubey said.
"Ramayan mey setu ko baandhne mey gilharika bhumika raha, Hanuman ji akele setu ko baandh sakte the lekin usme gilharika bhumika raha toh bharatke football ko le janeke liye hum har byaktise unka bhumika aur sahayta leng ge (In Ramayan, Hanuman could have built the bridge (to Lanka) alone but there was contribution from the squirrel. So, we will take help from each and every individual to take Indian football forward)," he said.
Bhutia had said that he will be in the executive committee as co-opted member, just after losing the presidential polls. Adding more, Chaubey said his committee will prepare a roadmap for Indian football in 100 days from now.