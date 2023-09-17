Will obey party high command decision, have no say: Siddaramaiah on pitch for three more Deputy CMs2 min read 17 Sep 2023, 07:55 PM IST
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah Sunday said it is party high command who would decide over the appointment of three more deputy chief ministers in the state, he has no say on the issue, adding that he would comply with the decision, PTI reported
