Will offer more passenger trains soon, says Piyush Goyal

Railway minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that the national transporter will offer more passenger trains soon, in an attempt to get the economy back on track after nearly two weeks of nationwide lockdown due to covid-19.

“It’s time to bring the country back to normalcy. Towards this, we had started Rajdhani trains and now we will start operation of 200 trains across the country. Bookings have already started today," Goyal said in an interaction with Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sambit Patra.

The minister also said that reverse migration has also started across several cities, with workers booking train tickets to get back to their workplaces in the cities.

Graded restoration of train services is in sync with the easing of stringent nationwide lockdown rules, and economic activity resuming in several parts of the country. Civil aviation operations will resume in a calibrated manner May 25 onwards.

Meanwhile, the railway ministry said that 2.37 lakh tickets have already been booked online for 5.51 lakh passengers in 101 trains, within the first six hours. These bookings are for 200 passenger trains services across key cities and will be launched from June 1. These trains will be in addition to the existing Shramik Special trains flagged May 1 and 30 special AC trains that started ferrying people to and from Delhi last week.

In the next two-days, tickets can be booked from railway counters, Goyal said.

“Bookings will resume at the station counters in the next two-three days. We are developing the protocol," he said.

