Will offer more passenger trains soon, says Piyush Goyal

Meanwhile, the railway ministry said that 2.37 lakh tickets have already been booked online for 5.51 lakh passengers in 101 trains, within the first six hours. These bookings are for 200 passenger trains services across key cities and will be launched from June 1. These trains will be in addition to the existing Shramik Special trains flagged May 1 and 30 special AC trains that started ferrying people to and from Delhi last week.