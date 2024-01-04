Will office real estate bounce back this year?

Is an office revival expected in 2024?

It would appear so. After a sluggish first half, net absorption of office space picked up in the July-December period of 2023. Last year saw an annual absorption of 41.97 million sq. ft in the top seven cities, trailing only the levels recorded in 2019, as per property advisory JLL India. This is seen as the beginning of a sustained growth phase. Property advisory CBRE sees demand picking up in the second half of 2024, led by clearer visibility of the global macroeconomic situation and an uptick in the IT services sector. Bengaluru, followed by Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad may drive the office market.