Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep on Wednesday said that he will campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming elections in Karnataka and dismissed speculations that he will contest as a candidate, according to the news agency ANI.

This came after Sudeep's manager Jack Manju received a letter from an unknown person, threatening to release the actor's "private video" on social media.

“Yes, I have received a threat letter and I know who sent it to me. I know it is from someone in the film industry. I will give a befitting reply to them. I will work in favour of those who stand by my side in my tough times," the actor told media persons.

Acting on the complaint lodged by the actor's manager, the Puttenahalli police registered a case under sections 504, 506 and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sources informed the news agency ANI that some senior officers are also thinking to hand over the case to Central Crime Branch (CCB).

BJP sources had earlier said that the actor was likely to join the party today in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other party leaders. Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled to be held on May 10.

Karnataka Transport Minister B Siramulu said that the BJP will benefit from the induction of the actor. "Kichcha Sudeep is a very popular leader, along with a popular actor. He is a very big artist in the whole country. His support to BJP will be of great benefit to our party".

The Karnataka minister added that the inclusion of artists and several leaders from other parties will go towards strengthening the party, ANI reported.

"JDS leaders and other artists are joining BJP one after the other. Our party is strong, but with their arrival, we will be even stronger. We will get 100 percent votes for Karnataka this time," Siramulu added.

The minister also said there is "no" anti-incumbency in the State and BJP will return to power again.

"People have a lot of faith in our party. Prime Minister is leading the country our Bommai Ji is the chief minister here. So, people want the BJP government should come here also. There is nothing like anti-incumbency here, only the Opposition people keep talking about it because they have no work. But, we will come back to power once again," he added.

