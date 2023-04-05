‘Will only campaign for BJP', Kiccha Sudeep denies contesting in Karnataka polls2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 01:56 PM IST
Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep's manager Jack Manju received a letter from an unknown person, threatening to release the actor's 'private video' on social media.
Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep on Wednesday said that he will campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming elections in Karnataka and dismissed speculations that he will contest as a candidate, according to the news agency ANI.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×