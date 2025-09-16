'Will open Pandora's box to blackmail': Supreme Court junks plea to bring political parties under POSH ambit

The Supreme Court made the observations while hearing an appeal against a 2022 Kerala High Court ruling, which held that political parties were under no compulsion to establish ICCs in the absence of an employee-employer relationship.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated16 Sep 2025, 10:46 PM IST
'Will open Pandora's box to blackmail': The Supreme Court has junked a plea to bring political parties under POSH ambit.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a plea seeking to bring registered political parties under the ambit of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013, stating that the move would open a Pandora's box and become a tool for blackmail and misuse.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and Atul S Chandurkar made the observations while hearing the plea.

"How do you equate political parties as workplace? When a person joins a political party, it is not employment. It is not a job as they join political parties on their own volition and on non-remuneration basis. How can the law against sexual harassment at workplace include political parties? This will open a Pandora's box to blackmail the members," the bench told the petitioner, reported PTI.

What is the case?

The apex court made the observations while hearing an appeal against a 2022 Kerala High Court ruling, which held that political parties were under no compulsion to establish ICCs (Internal Complaints Committee) in the absence of an employee-employer relationship.

Senior advocate Shobha Gupta, appearing for petitioner Yogamaya MG, argued that although many women are actively involved in politics, only the CPI(M) has an internal complaints committee in place.

What is the POSH Act?

The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act came into force in 2013 to protect women from sexual harassment at workplaces and ensure a safe work environment.

The latest incident is not the first time the Supreme Court has faced such a demand—the court had earlier refused to entertain a public interest litigation with a similar plea.

Other POSH Act cases

On Friday, September 12, the SC dismissed the sexual harassment complaint filed under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act) by a faculty member of National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS) against the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the law school.

The apex court dismissed the faculty member's plea on the ground of limitation, but directed that the allegations be permanently recorded in his resume, reported Bar and Bench.

