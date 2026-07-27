'Will pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and then back to mountains': Sonam Wangchuk says as he is discharged from Medanta

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk is discharged from Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital on Monday and says he will visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi before returning to Ladakh. Wangchuk had ended his 26-day fast on Thursday.

Prabhakar Jha
Published27 Jul 2026, 01:19 PM IST
Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk addresses the public through a video from Medanta Hospital (File photo)
Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk addresses the public through a video from Medanta Hospital (File photo)(Sonam Wangchuk YouTube)

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk was discharged from Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital on Monday and said he would visit Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi before returning to Ladakh.

Announcing his discharge in a post on X, Wangchuk wrote, “I'm being discharged from the hospital. Will be going to Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and then back to the mountains. Thank you all and BIG THANK YOU to the wonderful team of doctors and staff at Medanta Hospital Gurgaon.”

Also Read | 'Sonam, it's done bro' trends as internet celebrates Pradhan's resignation

One of the prominent faces of Jantar Mantar protest

Wangchuk had been recovering at Medanta after ending his 26-day fast late on Thursday night. He was among the prominent faces of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar.

Before launching his indefinite hunger strike on June 28, Wangchuk had also visited Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. He began the fast in support of students protesting alleged irregularities, including the question paper leak, in the NEET medical entrance examination, according to PTI.

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk hails Dharmendra Pradhan's exit as ‘Victory of Democracy’

From Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta

After fasting for 26 days, Wangchuk was forcibly shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18, where he claimed he was being kept "in detention". He was later transferred to Medanta Hospital for treatment following a Delhi High Court order

The 36-day agitation, led by the CJP, concluded on Saturday after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister. The protest had begun on June 20.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news. Follow CJP Protest LIVE updates as Sonam Wangchuk ends his 26-day hunger strike following government assurances, while the Jantar Mantar protest continues. Get the latest updates on talks between the CJP delegation and the Centre, the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, possible arrests, Delhi security measures and developments in Parliament.

HomeNewsIndia'Will pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and then back to mountains': Sonam Wangchuk says as he is discharged from Medanta
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