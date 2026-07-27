'Will pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and then back to mountains': Sonam Wangchuk says as he is discharged from Medanta

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk was discharged from Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital on Monday and said he would visit Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi before returning to Ladakh.

Announcing his discharge in a post on X, Wangchuk wrote, “I'm being discharged from the hospital. Will be going to Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and then back to the mountains. Thank you all and BIG THANK YOU to the wonderful team of doctors and staff at Medanta Hospital Gurgaon.”

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One of the prominent faces of Jantar Mantar protest Wangchuk had been recovering at Medanta after ending his 26-day fast late on Thursday night. He was among the prominent faces of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar.

Before launching his indefinite hunger strike on June 28, Wangchuk had also visited Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. He began the fast in support of students protesting alleged irregularities, including the question paper leak, in the NEET medical entrance examination, according to PTI.

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From Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta After fasting for 26 days, Wangchuk was forcibly shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18, where he claimed he was being kept "in detention". He was later transferred to Medanta Hospital for treatment following a Delhi High Court order

The 36-day agitation, led by the CJP, concluded on Saturday after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister. The protest had begun on June 20.