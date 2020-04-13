The covid-19 pandemic has prompted several countries to announce lockdowns. Following the path of China, other countries including Italy, India, the UK and US have adopted full or partial lockdowns. Irrespective of the stringency of measures adopted by authorities, the success of the lockdown in flattening the epidemic curve depends on compliance by citizens.

However, an extension of the lockdown against the expectations of people may affect compliance, suggests a survey from Italy, one of the worst-hit countries in the covid-19 pandemic. Guglielmo Briscese and others conducted a survey in Italy in collaboration with market researcher SWG to measure the willingness of people to comply with self-isolation if lockdown were to be extended. Their survey involved a sample of around 894 Italian residents, and was conducted during the 18-20 March lockdown.

Over 90% of the respondents expected the lockdown to be extended. However, people’s expectations varied in terms of the duration of the extension. These differences in expectation also determined their willingness to comply. Extension of the lockdown beyond expectations saw resistance, and people reported that they may reduce compliance. This negative response was stronger among those who meticulously complied with self-isolation rules. According to the authors, this could be the result of the fatigue from long periods of social isolation, and the disappointment in not seeing positive results.

Thus, the authors caution governments against taking people’s compliance for granted as it may be time-bound. For greater success of the policy, authorities need to also manage citizen’s expectations, and choose appropriate ways to communicate policy measures.

