'Will plant 50 grams of drugs in your pockets': Mumbai cop suspended over threat to protesters | Video

The Mumbai Police have suspended a police driver after a video surfaced on social media showing him threatening students with false drug cases if they returned to the protest site, news agency PTI reported. "After verifying the facts, the driver concerned has been removed from his present posting till the completion of the inquiry," an official said.

The financial capital has been witnessing protests in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led students' agitation in New Delhi. Demonstrations were held at various locations, including Shivaji Park, Chaityabhoomi, Chembur and Shiv Sena Bhavan, although no permission had been granted.

Cop threatens students with ‘false drug case’ In the video, the police officer, identified as Pawan Sangle, is heard warning the students against participating in further protests, saying he would "ruin their lives" by implicating them in a "false drug case". He is also heard telling them they would not be able to secure bail and would have to "rot in jail". The student protesters, seated in the rear of the vehicle, are seen smiling and giggling in response.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What action did the Mumbai Police take against the officer who threatened students? ⌵ The Mumbai Police suspended the officer, Pawan Sangle, after a video surfaced showing him threatening students with false drug cases, and he was transferred pending an inquiry. 2 Why were students protesting in Mumbai? ⌵ Students were protesting in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against issues such as examination irregularities and police crackdowns on demonstrators. 3 How did Rhiya Ahir become a focal point of the protests? ⌵ Rhiya Ahir became a focal point after she stood in front of a police van during the protests, symbolizing resistance, which led to her image going viral on social media. 4 Should students be concerned about police threats during protests? ⌵ Yes, students should be aware of police threats, as instances like that of Pawan Sangle indicate a risk of intimidation and potential legal consequences for participating in protests. 5 What legal actions have been taken against protesters in Mumbai? ⌵ The Mumbai Police have registered 13 FIRs against around 400 individuals for charges including unlawful assembly and violation of prohibitory orders during the protests.

"If I see you again at the protest, there won't be anyone worse than me. I will plant 50 grams of powder (drugs) in your pockets. Then your life will be ruined. It will ensure that you won't get bail," the cop is heard saying.

Who is Pawan Sangle? Pawan Sangle, a driver with the Mumbai Police's Motor Transport (MT) department, is currently attached to Sion police station. He was deployed at Shivaji Park as part of the team accompanying senior officers during the protest.

The viral video, recorded by one of the detained students inside a police van after they were picked up from the protest site, purportedly shows Sangle warning the students against taking part in further demonstrations.

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Taking serious note of the video, the Mumbai Police ordered a departmental inquiry against Sangle. Pending the probe, he has been transferred to the police control room and suspended from his duties.

The Mumbai police have registered 13 FIRs between July 18 and July 22 in connection with the ongoing protests on charges of unlawful assembly and violation of prohibitory orders, booking 400 people, PTI reported.

Sharing the video on social media, the Mumbai Congress alleged that it was not merely an attempt to intimidate students but a direct attack on "democratic rights". "Raising one's voice is not a crime. Students' questions should be answered with accountability, not threats," the party said in a post on X.