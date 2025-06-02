Will PM Modi break with 5-year tradition and NOT attend G7 summit in Canada this month?

Canada will host the 2025 Group of 7 (G7) Summit between June 15 and 17 — two years after the country's diplomatic ties with India downgraded over the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on the Canadian soil.

This year, the annual G7 Leaders’ Summit will be held in Kananaskis, Alberta. While South Africa, Ukraine and Australia have reportedly confirmed invitations from Canada, uncertainty looms over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at the upcoming summit.

The G7 consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US. The President of the European Commission and several other nations are also expected to participate in the summit.

Will PM Modi attend G7 Summit in Canada? There has been no confirmation on whether PM Modi will visit Canada for the summit amid diplomatic tensions.

However, reports suggest that he is unlikely to travel to the North American country for the summit. A Canadian G7 spokesperson didn’t confirm to the Times of India (TOI) late on Sunday if PM Modi was going to be invited.

The TOI reported on Monday that "any eleventh-hour invitation is unlikely to be considered by India because of logistical constraints, likely efforts by the separatists to disrupt the visit" and the strained bilateral ties.

According to the report, Canada hasn’t officially announced the names of the guest leaders for the summit. But Canadian media say Ottawa has invited the leaders of Australia, South Africa, Ukraine and Brazil.

PM Modi has been invited to every G7 leaders' summit since 2019. If the reports hold true, this would be the first time that PM Modi won’t be attending the meeting of the economically most advanced group of nations.

India-Canada bilateral tension The ties between India and Canada took a hit in September 2023, when then Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged links between Indian government "agents" and Nijjar's murder. India had then dismissed these claims as “absurd and motivated”.

Two years later, all eyes are on whether the new Canadian government, run by Prime Minister Mark Carney, will extend an invitation to PM Modi for the G7 Summit. PM Modi and Carney have committed to improve the bilateral ties.

Sikh groups say Ottawa should not invite PM Modi Canadian media reported that Sikh organisations have been calling on Ottawa to "break with a five-year tradition by not inviting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the G7 summit."

The Toronto-based Sikh Federation said Canada should withhold any invitation "until India substantially co-operates with criminal investigations in Canada," CBC news reported.

Will Canada invite PM Modi? What Trudeau said last year Last year, the then Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked during s press conference if he will invite PM Modi to the G7 Summit next year. Trudeau seemingly dodged the question and said, "I appreciate the keenness with which the Canadians look forward to the next year's G7."

"However, Italy continues to be the president of this G7 for the rest of this year and I look forward to working with Prime Minister Meloni and all my G7 partners on the broad range of issues we have talked about...," Trudeau had said.

Trudeau's statement had come after he met PM Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy on Friday. The meeting, which took place in Apulia, southern Italy, was the first amid strained diplomatic relations over pro-Khalistani extremism.

G7 Leaders' Summit 2025: Which other countries have already been invited by Canada? Global Affairs Canada hasn't released the names of every leader Ottawa has invited to the G7 summit next month. However, these leaders are expected to attend the meet:

1. The South African high commission told The Canadian Press that Canada invited President Cyril Ramaphosa to attend the summit.

2. According to CBC news, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on May 4 that Canada invited him to the summit and he will attend.

3. Canada also invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to attend and he confirmed again this week he will be there.