'Will PM Modi speak on tariffs, H-1B visa': Congress takes swipe at PM ahead of address to nation

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 5 pm address to the nation, the Congress took a swipe at him, questioning whether he would merely reiterate what is already known on the revised GST rates or also speak on the concerns of lakhs of H-1B visa holders and US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims about an “India-Pakistan ceasefire.”

PM Modi will address the nation at 5 pm today. While there is no indication of the subject of his address, there are reports that GST reforms on the evening of the beginning of Navratri are likely to feature in his address. The new GST rates kick in from September 22, with the prices of a large number of products set to come down.

Taking a swipe at PM Modi, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “As the PM prepares to address the nation, his good friend in Washington DC has once again stolen his thunder and claimed – for the 42nd time – that he stopped Operation Sindoor by using increased trade with America as leverage.”

He continued, “Will the PM address these claims and speak of the increasingly fraught Indo-US relationship? Will he address the concerns of lakhs of Indian H1B holders? Will he provide some assurances to the crores of farmers and workers who stand to lose their livelihood due to his good friend's tariffs? Or will he just repeat what we all know on the new GST rates - worked out under desperation and which become effective tomorrow?”

Modi address day after H-1B visa fee hike PM Modi's address came a day after Donald Trump, in a sudden move, signed into proclamation to increase the annual H-1B non-immigrant visa fee to USD 100,000 (over ₹88 lakh).

The Trump administration, however, has clarified that the new USD 100,000 fee for H-1B visas is a one-time payment applicable only to new petitions and does not apply to current visa holders.

Trump has yet again claimed that he resolved the India-Pakistan conflict earlier this year through trade and asserted that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for “ending seven wars.”

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after a long night of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim several times that he helped settle the tensions between India and Pakistan.

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.