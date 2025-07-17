Will PM Modi visit China for the SCO summit? Government says…

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on July 17 that it would inform everyone at an 'appropriate time' about the possibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting China next month.

Advertisement

“The SCO meeting is some months away. The participation by countries are finalised as per the mutual convenience. We will let everyone know in an appropriate time,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, responding to media query about the possibility of PM Modi’s visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit scheduled next month.

Also Read | PM Modi likely to visit China next month: Report

MEA reaction came amid reports suggesting that PM Modi will likely visit China for the SCO summit.

This, if confirmed, will be PM Modi's first visit to China after the two neighbouring countries' ties came under severe strain following the 2020 military standoff in Galwan along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Advertisement

A possible meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping is especially anticipated during the summit, the reports suggested. The two leaders met last during the BRICS summit in Russia in October 2024.

SCO Summit on August 31-September 1 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday that leaders from more than 20 countries and heads of 10 international organisations will attend the Tianjin Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and related events next month.

The SCO Tianjin Summit will be held from 31 August- 1 September, Wang said during a joint press meeting with SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The SCO meeting is some months away. The participation by countries are finalised as per the mutual convenience.

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders of the SCO member states are expected to attend the summit.