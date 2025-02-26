Will PM Modi visit Russia for Victory Day parade? These world leaders likely to attend

Russian media reported on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Russia for the May 9 Victory Day parade at Moscow's Red Square. The day marks the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The visit by the PM has a “high probability”, Russian news agency TASS reported on Wednesday, citing a source in military circles.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning a visit to the May 9 parade in Moscow. It is highly likely that it will take place," the agency's source said according to TASS.

But, will PM Modi visit Russia? The Hindustan Times cited sources as saying that a visit by the Indian prime minister to Russia to attend the May 9 Victory Day parade is currently not under consideration.

The report stated that while there is an invitation from the Russian side, a visit by the Indian prime minister was currently not under consideration.

As per the military source cited by TASS, it was noted, "The issue of participation in the parade on Red Square of a ceremonial unit of the Indian armed forces, which should arrive at least a month [before the parade] for rehearsals, is also being worked out."

The source also mentioned that issues concerning delivery of Indian military personnel are currently being discussed.

TASS reported that earlier Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that many invited countries confirmed their participation in the upcoming events in Moscow on May 9 to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Which world leaders are expected to attend May 9 Victory Day parade? Chinese President Xi Jinping accepted Russia's invitation to attend the commemorations of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, TASS state news agency reported on Monday.

"Chinese President Xi Jinping has accepted an invitation to take part in the celebrations on May 9 in Moscow on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War," TASS cited Russian ambassador to China, Igor Morgulov, as telling Russian state television.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will also come to Moscow in May to attend the commemorations of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, TASS state news agency reported late on Tuesday, citing Palestinian envoy to Russia as saying.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico also confirmed he will attend, and the Kremlin said that it expects that North Korean soldiers will take part in the key event, the Red Square parade.

The Kremlin said in December that it had invited "many countries" to attend the 80th anniversary of the war's end, which Russia celebrates on May 9. The Victory Day, as Russia calls it, has become the country's most important secular holiday.

According to TASS, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov indicated that the Russian side will be glad to see all foreign guests who understand the significance of Victory Day in Moscow.

PM Modi's last visit to Russia Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Russia last year in October at the invitation of the Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the 16th BRICS Summit which took place in Kazan under the chairmanship of Russia.

The latest possible visit assumes greater significance as it will come amidst the talks between US and Russian officials towards ending the war in Ukraine. The first round of talks had been held in Riyadh earlier this month.

Prime Minister Modi had made a strong pitch for peace in his meetings with the Russian President and the Ukrainian head of state Vlodmir Zelenskyy in his earlier visits.