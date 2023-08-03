Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday that all possible angles in the Art Director Nitin Desai's death will be investigated. Well-known Art Director in Bollywood, Nitin Desai, was found at his studio in Maharashtra's Raigad on Wednesday, August 2.

During a reply to a question in the Maharashtra Assembly, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said people who used to meet him will aso be probed.

“We will investigate all angles angle whether he was pressurised. We will see if any things can be done for him as far as the studio is concerned. At present can’t make any announcement on it. We will also investigate the people whom he used to meet too," Devendra Fadnavis said.

The initial findings in the Nitin Desai death case reveal that the cause of his death was hanging but further investigation is underway. "Postmortem of art director Nitin Desai has been conducted by a team of four doctors. As per preliminary findings, the cause of death is due to hanging. Further investigation is underway," police said.

Nitin Desai gained recognition for his groundbreaking studio design and partnered with acclaimed filmmakers such as Ashutosh Gowarikar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

He was famed for his work in movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (2000), Lagaan (2002), Devdas (2003), Jodhaa Akbar (2008) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015).

He had won three Filmfare Awards for Best Art Direction and four National Film Awards for Best Art Direction.

(With agency inputs)