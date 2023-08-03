'Will probe all possible angles in Art Director Nitin Desai’s death case': Fadnavis1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 04:54 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that all possible angles will be investigated in the Art Director Nitin Desai’s death case.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday that all possible angles in the Art Director Nitin Desai's death will be investigated. Well-known Art Director in Bollywood, Nitin Desai, was found at his studio in Maharashtra's Raigad on Wednesday, August 2.
