Now, the active coronavirus cases in the country have remained below 10% of the total caseload for the last three days suggesting that only 1 in 10 cases are active coronavirus patients, the Union Health Ministry said today. The daily positivity rate has also been maintained at less than 5% over the past three days. “There are 7,15,812 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 9.29 per cent of the total caseload," the data stated. As many as 68,74,518 people have been recovered with 79,415 new discharges.