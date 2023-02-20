Will provide proof…: Sanjay Raut on 2000 cr EC deal to buy Shiv Sena symbol

Sanjay Raut, leader of Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, has refused to retract his corruption allegations against the Election Commission regarding the sale of the "bow and arrow" symbol for ₹2000 crore. He stated that he stands by his statement and will provide proof at the appropriate time.

Raut said, as reported by news agency ANI, "We've approached Supreme Court against the EC. I stand by my statement that there was a deal of ₹2000 crore by which the Shinde faction got the party name and symbol."

"What is the need to say all this in the Supreme Court petition, I am speaking, ain't I? At an appropriate time, we will come out with proof in this regard," he said.

Raut also dismissed the complaint filed against him in Nashik for his remarks against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and said that he will not be intimidated by such complaints. "I have heard that complaint has been registered over this statement. Even if one lakh such complaints are registered, Sanjay Raut will not be scared," he said.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with the MLAs and leaders of his faction at the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai after arriving amid cheers and slogans from his supporters.

Notably, both factions of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray) have been fighting for the bow and arrow symbol of the party since Shinde (present Maharashtra Chief Minister) revolted against Thackeray last year.

While the Shinde faction welcomed the decision of being recognized as the real Shiv Sena, the Thackeray faction has moved to the Supreme Court against the EC's decision to allot the "Shiv Sena" name and "Bow and Arrow" symbol to the Shinde faction.

Anil Desai, Thackeray faction leader, informed, "We have moved (to the Supreme Court) against EC's decision. It was mentioned before Supreme Court today and the Court will say when is it being taken up for hearing. Maybe it will be taken up tomorrow. EC's decision was one-sided."

(With inputs from agencies)