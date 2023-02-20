Will provide proof…: Sanjay Raut on ₹2000 cr EC deal to buy Shiv Sena symbol
We've approached SC against the EC. I stand by my statement, Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut
Sanjay Raut, leader of Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, has refused to retract his corruption allegations against the Election Commission regarding the sale of the "bow and arrow" symbol for ₹2000 crore. He stated that he stands by his statement and will provide proof at the appropriate time.
