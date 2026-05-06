'Will provide relief to poor, remote petitioners': Amit Shah after Cabinet approves bill to increase SC strength

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that an amendment bill approved by the cabinet to increase the strength of judges in the Supreme Court will boost speedy justice, provide relief to remote and poor petitioners, and increase the resolution of constitutional matters.

His remarks came after the Union Cabinet cleared a proposal to increase the strength of the Supreme Court from the present 34 judges to 38, including the Chief Justice of India, PTI reported.

Taking to X, Shah said, "In a move to further streamline the country's judicial process, the Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the amendment bill to increase the number of judges in the Supreme Court."

He further said, "Under this, the number of judges in the Supreme Court will rise from 33 to 37. This will boost speedy justice, provide relief to poor and remote petitioners, and expedite the resolution of constitutional matters."

Earlier today, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw noted that a bill will be introduced in the next Parliament session to increase the top court's strength by four judges. Briefing reporters on the Cabinet's decisions, Vaishnaw said the increase in the number of judges will enable the Supreme Court to function more efficiently and effectively, ensuring speedy justice.

Supreme Court's sanctioned strength The sanctioned strength of the apex court is the CJI and 33 judges, with two vacancies at present. The Supreme Court’s strength was last revised in 2019, when it was raised from 30 to 33 (excluding the CJI).

Once the bill is cleared by Parliament and enacted, the sanctioned strength of the Supreme Court will increase by four.

The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956, as originally enacted, provided for the maximum number of judges (excluding the CJI) to be 10. This number was increased to 13 by the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Act, 1960, and to 17 by another amendment to the law.

The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Act, 1986, augmented the strength of the Supreme Court judges from 17 to 25, excluding the CJI. Subsequently, a fresh amendment in 2009 further augmented the strength of top court judges from 25 to 30.

The strength of the Supreme Court is increased based on the recommendation of the CJI, who writes to the Union Law Minister. After consulting with the Finance Ministry, the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry moves the Cabinet with a draft bill.

Article 124(3) of the Constitution states the qualifications to become a Supreme Court judge.

An Indian citizen who has either served as a High Court judge for at least five years or as an advocate for 10 years, or is a distinguished jurist, can be appointed to the top court.

The strength of the Supreme Court is increased based on the recommendation of the CJI, who writes to the Union Law Minister. After consulting with the Finance Ministry, the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry moves the Cabinet with a draft bill.