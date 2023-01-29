Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 29 January requested the Centre to provide 1,300 million gallons per day (MGD) of water to the Union Territory. He said that will help ensure round-the-clock water supply to the people in the city.

After inaugurating an 11 million litres capacity underground water reservoir (UGR) in Patparganj village, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is trying to increase water availability in the city.

"Delhi received 800-850 MGD water when its population was around 80 lakh. It is still getting the same water though the population has now tripled to 2.5 crore," the chief minister said.

"We will supply round-the-clock water to each household in the city if Delhi is provided 1,300 MGD water by the Centre," he added.

Adding more, Kejriwal said that Delhi can be provided water from the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and his government would work for this.

Besides water from the Yamuna, Ganga and the neighbouring states, Delhi is also working to boost availability through local sources, he added.

In the last seven years, the availability of water in Delhi has been increased from 861 MGD to 990 MGD through water treatment plants, tube wells and rainy wells.

Twelve reservoirs and three treatment plants were constructed by the Delhi government in the last seven years, he said.

The Patparganj village UGR, constructed at a cost of ₹32 crore, will benefit nearly one lakh residents of Patparganj village, Pandav Nagar, Shashi Garden, Mayur Vihar societies and Chilla village among others.

With PTI inputs.