Will provide round-the-clock supply water if centre gives 1,300 MGD to Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 04:22 PM IST
- After inaugurating an 11 million litres capacity underground water reservoir (UGR) in Patparganj village, Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is trying to increase water availability in the city.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 29 January requested the Centre to provide 1,300 million gallons per day (MGD) of water to the Union Territory. He said that will help ensure round-the-clock water supply to the people in the city.
