Will provide tech tools for covid vaccination in coming quarters: Mukesh Ambani

NEW DELHI: As India prepares to roll out its coronavirus vaccination programme, Reliance Industries is set to provide technology-backed assistance to authorities in the coming quarters, said Mukesh Ambani , chairman and managing director of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate, on Tuesday.

"We are working very closely with all the authorities to make sure that we provide the technology tools and backbone for even vaccination in the coming quarters using technology," he said.

Ambani was speaking with Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the first edition the social network's FuelforIndia virtual conference, talking about the importance of technology to drive growth in India. According to Ambani, Reliance Industries envisions transforming India into a digital society by connecting every part of the country through 5G and high speed fix broadband.

"The same thing we can do in health and all the emerging technology and integrations, where we can make sure that we deliver services, and we deliver good proactive health," Ambani said.

Noting that India has dealt with covid crisis with enormous resilience and resolve, Ambani highlighted the work done done by his company and Reliance Foundation to deal with the challenges brought by the ongoing pandemic. Apart from building a hospital dedicated to covid-19 in Mumbai, the company through its textile business has been manufacturing PPEs while ramping up testing as a part of its life sciences business vertical.

"And now we are ready and pretty much at par with the world, to roll out one of the largest vaccine programs in the first half of 2021, under Prime Minister's leadership," he added.

Calling a crisis an opportunity to achieve new growth, Ambani said the Facebook-Jio deal--the former bought a 9.99% stake in Reliance Jio for ₹43,574 crore--will democratise wealth and value creation for individuals and small businesses. While Jio will bring digital connectivity, Facebook-owned WhatsApp now with WhatsApp Pay will bring digital interactivity, and the ability to move to close transactions and create value. Jio Mart will lead to online and offline retail opportunity giving small shops a chance to digitise.

"I firmly believe that in the next two decades, India will grow to be among the top three economies in the world. But more importantly, it will become a premier digital society. And our per capita income will go from $1,800-$2,000 per capita, to $5,000 per capita. Our mid-income or the middle class in India, which is about 50% of its total number of households, will grow to 3-4% per year," he said.

To be sure, India has more than 60 million small businesses. Noting that this opportunity is huge, Zuckerberg said Facebook supports more than 50 million WhatsApp business app users globally every month of which 15 million are from India. This number will grow with the launch of WhatsApp payments in India.

"..that was possible because of the UPI system that has been built in India. I think we're working with 140 banks or it's supported by 140 banks. India is the first country in the world to do anything like this. So, we're grateful to be able to support this kind of innovation and to help to work, to create more prosperity, and help achieve a more Digital India. And frankly, I think that a lot of other places around the world are going to be better off when they follow some of this lead that India has set, in creating public goods like this," Zuckerberg added.

